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Runwal Enterprises Succeeds In Appeal In Bombay High Court In Setting Aside Order Of Pune District Court In Dispute With Ranjeet Darak Of Bridge Water Realty LLP
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 13, 2026: Runwal Enterprises Limited has succeeded in setting aside an interim order obtained by Ranjeet Darak of Bridge Water Realty LLP in a Civil Miscellaneous Application in the Pune District Court. The interim reliefs granted by Pune District Court restraining Runwal Enterprises from transacting, transferring, assigning, or creating any charge or third-party interest in the suit property located at Mouje Lohgaon, Taluka Haveli has been set aside by the Bombay High Court.
Senior Counsel arguing on behalf of Runwal Enterprises informed the Bombay High Court that: (a) Runwal Enterprises was not given any notice of filing of the Civil Miscellaneous Application in Pune District Court, (b) the Pune District Court had passed an ex-parte order against Runwal Enterprises without giving notice of hearing or sufficient opportunity to Runwal Enterprises to be heard in the matter, (c) no reason has been recorded by the Pune District Court in the ex-parte order passed by Pune District Court, (d) there was no urgency in the Civil Miscellaneous Application which could entitle grant of any reliefs in favour of Ranjeet Darak of Bridge Water Realty LLP, (e) Bridge Water Realty LLP is not in possession of the suit property and, therefore, it was not entitled to any blanket order of temporary injunction pertaining to the disputed property.
The Bombay High Court after hearing the Senior Counsel for Runwal Enterprises and Bridge Water Realty LLP was pleased to pass an order setting aside the order of the Pune District Court and directed to maintain status- quo as regards the suit property.
An FIR has already been registered against Ranjeet Darak and Nitin Chavan (Partners of Bridge Water Realty LLP), Meena devi Satish Mittal, Ashish Satish Mittal, Kavita Ankush Agarwal and Nitin Satish Mittal (heirs of Late Satish Mittal) by the Economic Offences Wing through Chembur Police Station. under the following sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 - (a) Section 318 (4) i.e. offence of Cheating, (b) Section 61 (2) i.e. offence of Criminal Conspiracy and (c) Section 3 (5) i.e. offence of Common Intention to commit a criminal act, with punishment extending up to 7 years. Investigation in this matter is ongoing.
Runwal Enterprises has also addressed a letter to the Enforcement Directorate apprising them of the fraudulent acts and conduct of Mr. Ranjeet Dharak and Mr. Nitin Chavan (partners of Bridge water) and the alleged legal heirs of Late Mr. Satish Mittal and requesting them to conduct a full, fair, thorough and an impartial investigation into the entire gamut of the fraud and to take necessary steps as per applicable law.
About Runwal Enterprises Limited
Originating from the four-decade-old Runwal Group, Runwal Enterprises Limited, established in 2016 and promoted by Subodh Runwal, is a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer with a strong presence across residential, commercial, retail, and educational segments. Ranked #2 in new residential launches and sales between January 2019 and September 2024 (JLL Report), the company has delivered 15 completed projects and is developing large-scale townships and luxury residences across Mumbai. With over 11 million sq. ft. of completed area and a pipeline of 25 ongoing and 32 upcoming projects, Runwal Enterprises continues to build on the legacy of the Runwal Group. Its portfolio spans affordable, mid-income, and luxury housing, including landmark developments like Runwal Gardens, Runwal My City, and Runwal Bliss, emphasizing quality, trust, and innovation.
Senior Counsel arguing on behalf of Runwal Enterprises informed the Bombay High Court that: (a) Runwal Enterprises was not given any notice of filing of the Civil Miscellaneous Application in Pune District Court, (b) the Pune District Court had passed an ex-parte order against Runwal Enterprises without giving notice of hearing or sufficient opportunity to Runwal Enterprises to be heard in the matter, (c) no reason has been recorded by the Pune District Court in the ex-parte order passed by Pune District Court, (d) there was no urgency in the Civil Miscellaneous Application which could entitle grant of any reliefs in favour of Ranjeet Darak of Bridge Water Realty LLP, (e) Bridge Water Realty LLP is not in possession of the suit property and, therefore, it was not entitled to any blanket order of temporary injunction pertaining to the disputed property.
The Bombay High Court after hearing the Senior Counsel for Runwal Enterprises and Bridge Water Realty LLP was pleased to pass an order setting aside the order of the Pune District Court and directed to maintain status- quo as regards the suit property.
An FIR has already been registered against Ranjeet Darak and Nitin Chavan (Partners of Bridge Water Realty LLP), Meena devi Satish Mittal, Ashish Satish Mittal, Kavita Ankush Agarwal and Nitin Satish Mittal (heirs of Late Satish Mittal) by the Economic Offences Wing through Chembur Police Station. under the following sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 - (a) Section 318 (4) i.e. offence of Cheating, (b) Section 61 (2) i.e. offence of Criminal Conspiracy and (c) Section 3 (5) i.e. offence of Common Intention to commit a criminal act, with punishment extending up to 7 years. Investigation in this matter is ongoing.
Runwal Enterprises has also addressed a letter to the Enforcement Directorate apprising them of the fraudulent acts and conduct of Mr. Ranjeet Dharak and Mr. Nitin Chavan (partners of Bridge water) and the alleged legal heirs of Late Mr. Satish Mittal and requesting them to conduct a full, fair, thorough and an impartial investigation into the entire gamut of the fraud and to take necessary steps as per applicable law.
About Runwal Enterprises Limited
Originating from the four-decade-old Runwal Group, Runwal Enterprises Limited, established in 2016 and promoted by Subodh Runwal, is a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer with a strong presence across residential, commercial, retail, and educational segments. Ranked #2 in new residential launches and sales between January 2019 and September 2024 (JLL Report), the company has delivered 15 completed projects and is developing large-scale townships and luxury residences across Mumbai. With over 11 million sq. ft. of completed area and a pipeline of 25 ongoing and 32 upcoming projects, Runwal Enterprises continues to build on the legacy of the Runwal Group. Its portfolio spans affordable, mid-income, and luxury housing, including landmark developments like Runwal Gardens, Runwal My City, and Runwal Bliss, emphasizing quality, trust, and innovation.
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