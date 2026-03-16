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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Felicitated On Being Appointed Vice President Of Film Federation Of India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: A wave of congratulatory messages and warm wishes poured in for Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, on his appointment as Vice President of the Film Federation of India. The prestigious elevation has been widely welcomed by leaders from the media, entertainment, education, and cultural sectors.
Congratulating Dr. Marwah, Ashok Tyagi, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), lauded the appointment as a recognition of Dr. Marwah's decades-long contribution to strengthening India's media and entertainment ecosystem at a global level.
Adding to the chorus of appreciation, Sushil Bharti, Director Broadcasting at Radio Noida 107.4 FM and MSTV OTT Channel, described Dr. Marwah's elevation as a proud moment for the industry, citing his visionary leadership and institution-building excellence.
Haripriya, Director – Events at AAFT, also extended her felicitations, emphasizing Dr. Marwah's inspirational role in mentoring thousands of creative professionals and shaping future-ready media education.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is globally acknowledged as the Founder of Noida Film City, today recognized as one of the fastest-growing film cities in the world; Founder President of Marwah Studios, North India's first professional film studios; and Chancellor of AAFT University, the nation's first film university. He also serves as President of ICMEI, National Chairman of the Media & Entertainment Committee of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Vice President of the Media & Entertainment Skill Council under the Ministry of Skill Development, and a Cultural Representative to ninety countries worldwide.
Industry leaders hailed his appointment as Vice President of the Film Federation of India as a landmark moment that will further amplify India's creative voice on the global stage, reinforcing the nation's leadership in cinema, media, and cultural diplomacy.
Congratulating Dr. Marwah, Ashok Tyagi, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), lauded the appointment as a recognition of Dr. Marwah's decades-long contribution to strengthening India's media and entertainment ecosystem at a global level.
Adding to the chorus of appreciation, Sushil Bharti, Director Broadcasting at Radio Noida 107.4 FM and MSTV OTT Channel, described Dr. Marwah's elevation as a proud moment for the industry, citing his visionary leadership and institution-building excellence.
Haripriya, Director – Events at AAFT, also extended her felicitations, emphasizing Dr. Marwah's inspirational role in mentoring thousands of creative professionals and shaping future-ready media education.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is globally acknowledged as the Founder of Noida Film City, today recognized as one of the fastest-growing film cities in the world; Founder President of Marwah Studios, North India's first professional film studios; and Chancellor of AAFT University, the nation's first film university. He also serves as President of ICMEI, National Chairman of the Media & Entertainment Committee of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Vice President of the Media & Entertainment Skill Council under the Ministry of Skill Development, and a Cultural Representative to ninety countries worldwide.
Industry leaders hailed his appointment as Vice President of the Film Federation of India as a landmark moment that will further amplify India's creative voice on the global stage, reinforcing the nation's leadership in cinema, media, and cultural diplomacy.
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