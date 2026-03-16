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Designrush Podcast Features Suntec India's Rohit Bhateja On Why Lead Volume Alone Can't Drive Sustainable B2B Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India's Director of Digital Engineering Services and Head of Marketing, Rohit Bhateja, has been featured in the latest DesignRush podcast discussing why lead generation metrics alone are insufficient to drive sustainable B2B growth.
Drawing on extensive experience in digital transformation, demand generation, and operational strategy, Bhateja explains how an excessive focus on lead volume often creates misalignment between marketing performance metrics and real business outcomes.
The DesignRush podcast, titled“Why More Leads Don't Always Lead to Sustainable Growth,” examines a common challenge faced by modern B2B organizations: generating demand at a pace that internal teams and operational systems are not equipped to support.
According to Bhateja, many organizations still evaluate marketing effectiveness primarily through the number of leads entering the pipeline. While these metrics may reflect campaign activity, they often fail to capture whether businesses are attracting the right customers or whether internal teams can sustain the resulting demand.
“Lead numbers can look impressive on dashboards, but they don't necessarily translate into sustainable growth,” he said. He emphasized that organizations must shift their focus from maximizing lead quantity to building systems that support high-value customer relationships over time.
In the DesignRush podcast conversation, he also discussed how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are rapidly accelerating lead generation capabilities. However, without aligned processes, operational capacity, and cross-functional collaboration, these technologies can amplify inefficiencies rather than strengthen business performance.
Bhateja highlighted that sustainable B2B growth requires stronger coordination across marketing, sales, and delivery functions. When these teams operate in silos, organizations struggle to meet the expectations created during the customer acquisition stage.
Instead, he recommends a strategic shift toward quality-driven growth models that prioritize customer value, operational scalability, and data-driven decision-making.
Through his leadership at SunTec India, Bhateja continues to advocate for integrated growth strategies that align marketing performance with operational readiness and long-term business impact.
Listen to the full podcast episode:
About SunTec India
Headquartered in New Delhi, India, SunTec India is a technology and data-driven IT and digital services company. Since its founding in 1999, the company has partnered with more than 8,530 clients across 50 countries, supported by a competent team of 1,500+ full-time professionals. With a client retention rate exceeding 95%, SunTec India combines deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help organizations improve efficiency, optimize processes, and achieve measurable business outcomes. Its service portfolio spans data solutions, digital engineering, eCommerce support, photo editing, and digital marketing.
For more information visit-
Drawing on extensive experience in digital transformation, demand generation, and operational strategy, Bhateja explains how an excessive focus on lead volume often creates misalignment between marketing performance metrics and real business outcomes.
The DesignRush podcast, titled“Why More Leads Don't Always Lead to Sustainable Growth,” examines a common challenge faced by modern B2B organizations: generating demand at a pace that internal teams and operational systems are not equipped to support.
According to Bhateja, many organizations still evaluate marketing effectiveness primarily through the number of leads entering the pipeline. While these metrics may reflect campaign activity, they often fail to capture whether businesses are attracting the right customers or whether internal teams can sustain the resulting demand.
“Lead numbers can look impressive on dashboards, but they don't necessarily translate into sustainable growth,” he said. He emphasized that organizations must shift their focus from maximizing lead quantity to building systems that support high-value customer relationships over time.
In the DesignRush podcast conversation, he also discussed how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are rapidly accelerating lead generation capabilities. However, without aligned processes, operational capacity, and cross-functional collaboration, these technologies can amplify inefficiencies rather than strengthen business performance.
Bhateja highlighted that sustainable B2B growth requires stronger coordination across marketing, sales, and delivery functions. When these teams operate in silos, organizations struggle to meet the expectations created during the customer acquisition stage.
Instead, he recommends a strategic shift toward quality-driven growth models that prioritize customer value, operational scalability, and data-driven decision-making.
Through his leadership at SunTec India, Bhateja continues to advocate for integrated growth strategies that align marketing performance with operational readiness and long-term business impact.
Listen to the full podcast episode:
About SunTec India
Headquartered in New Delhi, India, SunTec India is a technology and data-driven IT and digital services company. Since its founding in 1999, the company has partnered with more than 8,530 clients across 50 countries, supported by a competent team of 1,500+ full-time professionals. With a client retention rate exceeding 95%, SunTec India combines deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help organizations improve efficiency, optimize processes, and achieve measurable business outcomes. Its service portfolio spans data solutions, digital engineering, eCommerce support, photo editing, and digital marketing.
For more information visit-
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