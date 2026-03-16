403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exhibition Of Paintings By AAFT School Of Fine Arts Students Inaugurated At 126Th AAFT Festival Of Short Digital Films
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: An inspiring Exhibition of Paintings by the students of AAFT School of Fine Arts was inaugurated during the prestigious 126th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, celebrating creativity, imagination, and artistic excellence at Marwah Studios.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of the Film Federation of India, in the august presence of Abdul Dewale Mohammed, Founder President of AASGON (UK), along with an eminent panel of global and Indian dignitaries.
The distinguished guests on the occasion included Grigorii Pelman, Promoter of Creative Arts from Israel; Ruhi Hak, Founder of I HOPE, a mission dedicated to supporting underprivileged children in the USA; Anita Chandradath Singh, a noted creative personality from Trinidad and Tobago; Atul Saxena, representing the social organization Kahin Gum Na Ho Jaye; and acclaimed filmmaker Siddharath S Nayyar.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Art is the soul of civilization and the strongest expression of culture. Platforms like AAFT not only train professionals but nurture thinkers, creators, and visionaries. This exhibition reflects the immense potential, discipline, and creative depth of our students. Fine arts play a vital role in shaping society, and we are committed to giving young artists global exposure and opportunities to grow.”
The exhibition showcased a vibrant collection of paintings reflecting diverse themes, techniques, and styles-ranging from contemporary expressions to traditional inspirations-demonstrating the strong academic foundation and creative grooming provided by AAFT.
The inauguration generated tremendous appreciation among international delegates, filmmakers, art lovers, and students present at the festival. The exhibition stood out as a powerful celebration of young artistic talent and reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to promoting art, culture, and creative education on a global platform.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of the Film Federation of India, in the august presence of Abdul Dewale Mohammed, Founder President of AASGON (UK), along with an eminent panel of global and Indian dignitaries.
The distinguished guests on the occasion included Grigorii Pelman, Promoter of Creative Arts from Israel; Ruhi Hak, Founder of I HOPE, a mission dedicated to supporting underprivileged children in the USA; Anita Chandradath Singh, a noted creative personality from Trinidad and Tobago; Atul Saxena, representing the social organization Kahin Gum Na Ho Jaye; and acclaimed filmmaker Siddharath S Nayyar.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Art is the soul of civilization and the strongest expression of culture. Platforms like AAFT not only train professionals but nurture thinkers, creators, and visionaries. This exhibition reflects the immense potential, discipline, and creative depth of our students. Fine arts play a vital role in shaping society, and we are committed to giving young artists global exposure and opportunities to grow.”
The exhibition showcased a vibrant collection of paintings reflecting diverse themes, techniques, and styles-ranging from contemporary expressions to traditional inspirations-demonstrating the strong academic foundation and creative grooming provided by AAFT.
The inauguration generated tremendous appreciation among international delegates, filmmakers, art lovers, and students present at the festival. The exhibition stood out as a powerful celebration of young artistic talent and reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to promoting art, culture, and creative education on a global platform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment