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Alcove Triveni Omniplex Opens Doors With Grand Soft Launch, Bringing First Mall Experience To Hooghly
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 16th March, 2026: Alcove Realty successfully marked the soft launch & announcement of Alcove Triveni Omniplex, the first organized shopping mall in Hooghly District, with an enthusiastic response from visitors, families, and shoppers from across the region. Located on G.T. Road, Mahesh in Serampore, the soft launch event witnessed a vibrant turnout, marking a significant milestone in the district's evolving retail and lifestyle landscape.
Located on G.T. Road, Mahesh in Serampore, the mall witnessed an enthusiastic turnout throughout the day, with visitors exploring the newly opened retail outlets, food destinations, and entertainment spaces. The soft launch introduced the community to a modern lifestyle destination designed to cater to the growing demand for organized retail and leisure experiences in Hooghly District and its neighbouring areas.
The opening day featured a vibrant line-up of live music, performances, selfie zones, and special opening offers, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors. Families and young shoppers particularly enjoyed the Kids Fun Zone – Space Jump, which added an element of excitement for children and families visiting the mall.
As part of the initial phase, several well-known brands opened their doors to customers, including Zudio, V-Mart, Baazar Kolkata, Safari, Space Jump, Domino's, Subway, and Tea Junction, along with several other upcoming outlets that will open in phases.
Spread across approximately 2.5 lakh sq. ft. over seven floors, Alcove Triveni Omniplex has been designed as a comprehensive omniplex destination that will eventually host over 100 retail stores, along with dining zones, entertainment facilities, office spaces, and hospitality offerings.
At the heart of Alcovd Triveni Omniplex lies a dynamic entertainment experience, led by a 4-screen SVF Cinemas multiplex, offering an approximate 800-seat capacity. The multiplex is expected to open soon and is designed to deliver a world-class cinematic experience for moviegoers.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Shroff, Director of Alcove Realty, said,“The soft launch of Alcove Triveni Omniplex is an exciting step towards bringing a modern retail and lifestyle destination to Hooghly district. Our vision has been to create a space that brings together shopping, dining, and entertainment for the community while generating new economic and employment opportunities for the region.”
With its strategic location and diverse mix of brands and experiences, Alcove Triveni Omniplex is poised to become a vibrant destination for shopping, dining, and leisure for the region's growing consumer base.
About Alcove Realty:
Alcove Realty has played a defining role in shaping Kolkata's skyline through landmark developments that set new benchmarks in design, innovation, and lifestyle. The company's portfolio includes iconic projects such as The 42, Eastern India's tallest residential building, the riverside township Alcove New Kolkata, the upcoming ultra luxury project The Curve, and developments like Siddhartha – The Crown of Alipore, reflecting its commitment to creating landmark destinations across the region.
Located on G.T. Road, Mahesh in Serampore, the mall witnessed an enthusiastic turnout throughout the day, with visitors exploring the newly opened retail outlets, food destinations, and entertainment spaces. The soft launch introduced the community to a modern lifestyle destination designed to cater to the growing demand for organized retail and leisure experiences in Hooghly District and its neighbouring areas.
The opening day featured a vibrant line-up of live music, performances, selfie zones, and special opening offers, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors. Families and young shoppers particularly enjoyed the Kids Fun Zone – Space Jump, which added an element of excitement for children and families visiting the mall.
As part of the initial phase, several well-known brands opened their doors to customers, including Zudio, V-Mart, Baazar Kolkata, Safari, Space Jump, Domino's, Subway, and Tea Junction, along with several other upcoming outlets that will open in phases.
Spread across approximately 2.5 lakh sq. ft. over seven floors, Alcove Triveni Omniplex has been designed as a comprehensive omniplex destination that will eventually host over 100 retail stores, along with dining zones, entertainment facilities, office spaces, and hospitality offerings.
At the heart of Alcovd Triveni Omniplex lies a dynamic entertainment experience, led by a 4-screen SVF Cinemas multiplex, offering an approximate 800-seat capacity. The multiplex is expected to open soon and is designed to deliver a world-class cinematic experience for moviegoers.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Shroff, Director of Alcove Realty, said,“The soft launch of Alcove Triveni Omniplex is an exciting step towards bringing a modern retail and lifestyle destination to Hooghly district. Our vision has been to create a space that brings together shopping, dining, and entertainment for the community while generating new economic and employment opportunities for the region.”
With its strategic location and diverse mix of brands and experiences, Alcove Triveni Omniplex is poised to become a vibrant destination for shopping, dining, and leisure for the region's growing consumer base.
About Alcove Realty:
Alcove Realty has played a defining role in shaping Kolkata's skyline through landmark developments that set new benchmarks in design, innovation, and lifestyle. The company's portfolio includes iconic projects such as The 42, Eastern India's tallest residential building, the riverside township Alcove New Kolkata, the upcoming ultra luxury project The Curve, and developments like Siddhartha – The Crown of Alipore, reflecting its commitment to creating landmark destinations across the region.
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