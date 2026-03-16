403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ARC Launches UK-First 5M Single-Piece Wide Format Print
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ARC, the UK's leading large-format print and visual communications specialist, is breaking new ground with a UK-exclusive 5-metre single-piece colour output, far exceeding the previous 3.2-metre maximum. This innovation allows seamless large-scale wallpapers and murals with flawless colour consistency and faster installation.
ARC's full-lifecycle service covers consultation, design, print, installation, disassembly, and sustainable reuse, delivering efficiency and quality across retail, corporate, hospitality, events, sport and entertainment sectors.
Technical highlights include high-definition colour output, fewer joins for cleaner finishes, and applications from feature walls to experiential environments. ARC is also fully equipped to support FIFA World Cup 2026 venues and activations.
Experience the technology first-hand at ARC's Spring Open Day on 18 March 2026, featuring live demos, a FIFA World Cup theme, and full insight into ARC's end-to-end solutions.
ARC's full-lifecycle service covers consultation, design, print, installation, disassembly, and sustainable reuse, delivering efficiency and quality across retail, corporate, hospitality, events, sport and entertainment sectors.
Technical highlights include high-definition colour output, fewer joins for cleaner finishes, and applications from feature walls to experiential environments. ARC is also fully equipped to support FIFA World Cup 2026 venues and activations.
Experience the technology first-hand at ARC's Spring Open Day on 18 March 2026, featuring live demos, a FIFA World Cup theme, and full insight into ARC's end-to-end solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment