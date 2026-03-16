BJP Stooping To Extreme Level Of Coarseness, Indecency: Abhishek Manu Singhvi On Upcoming Assembly Polls (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday dismissed the claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about winning the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and slammed the party for what he called "divisive politics" and stooping to "extreme levels of coarseness and indecency".

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Singhvi said that the people of the poll-bound states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, will "reject" the BJP.

He also stated that, in his opinion, Congress should form an alliance with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Additionally, Singhvi also talked about the Youth Congress's shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal being discharged in the Excise Policy case, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and India's foreign policy amid the West Asia conflict.

IANS: Do you think that the BJP will be able to make a mark in the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: In Kerala, the BJP is making noise. Everyone will start to feel that they will win, but the results turn out differently.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is making every possible effort; however, it lacks any principled acceptance and operates without any sense of restraint. Within the Tamil-Dravidian political cycle, the BJP's core agenda is the imposition of language. This tendency toward imposition runs contrary to the very ethos and cultural values ​​of Tamil Nadu. (Chief Minister and DMK President M.K.) Stalin's time has truly arrived; we, too, are partners in this alliance, and we fully acknowledge that he is the foremost leader at the helm.

Regarding Assam, where the BJP's prospects of success currently appear "brightest", I wish to point out why this perception is misleading. The politics of division -- at which the BJP is an expert -- is being employed there; however, the level of coarseness and indecency to which the BJP has stooped has reached an extreme. (Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma is poised to cause significant damage to the party's prospects, primarily due to the unprecedented and extreme vulgarity that characterises his conduct. The public understands that such an individual must be countered. Gaurav Gogoi is a highly capable leader who commands a strong political legacy in the region.

Furthermore, the sensible people of the state realise that Sarma engages solely in divisive rhetoric. Standing around brandishing a gun and constantly harping on about the "Miya" community in nearly every sentence -- these are the reasons, in my assessment, why he will fail.

In Bengal, if there is any leader who has entered the psyche of the local population, it is Mamata Banerjee. You may like her or oppose her, that's not the point. Nor is it necessary that you agree with everything she says. But she understands that the pulse of Bengal's culture and heritage runs through her veins. What will certainly happen is that there will be a lot of noise and hype.

IANS: Do you think that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be able to win the Assembly elections this time too? The BJP is also very confident. What do you have to say about this?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: I don't think that the people of Bengal will accept the BJP... In politics, no one is unbeatable. Mamata Banerjee still has a lot of strength, a lot of energy, and a great deal of dynamism. She has direction and momentum, and she understands the pulse of the people there. Among India's political leaders, especially among women, no one can match her in agitation politics. That is why I believe this atmosphere is being deliberately created.

IANS: Are there any chances that Congress and Trinamool Congress will form an alliance for the West Bengal Assembly elections? Do you think it will be beneficial if the alliance is formed?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: This is not something that is decided at my level. Only three or four people in our party make such decisions. I personally believe that an alliance should be formed. But if you adopt the approach of contesting the elections alone in Bengal, your party will become stronger. What decision will ultimately be taken, I cannot say.

My personal view is that since the election is now very close, we have no option except to form an alliance based on the right seat-sharing numbers. But this is entirely my personal opinion; it has no validity until it is formally adopted.

IANS: Just recently, Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the AI ​​Summit by removing their shirts. Do you consider this appropriate?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: You may certainly express your disagreement, but consider the narrative that has been spun, labelling them as "absurd people" who "lack understanding." They staged a peaceful, non-violent protest in a public space. You (BJP) seem to be implying that they have no right to protest; even if they did commit a transgression, you have hounded them relentlessly, seeking to have them jailed -- despite the fact that they are merely young men.

You (BJP) appear unable to tolerate any form of dissent; you have pursued them vindictively. They secured bail only with great difficulty. Through this conduct, you evidently intend to send a message -- to intimidate and to threaten. You have stifled voices within Parliament, and now you are doing the very same thing outside of it.

IANS: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been discharged in the Excise Policy case. What is your take on this?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Over the last 5–7 years, I have handled cases for leaders from almost every political party. It is a very unfortunate situation that the kind of open, naked, and shameless misuse that has happened is not limited only to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Whether it is the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Income Tax Department, or other agencies-such misuse by a government has never happened before.

Secondly, suppose there are 100 total PMLA cases -- I am giving just an example -- and assume that out of them only 10 have a political flavour, because 90 are usually not political. Then out of those 10, nine and a half will be against the Opposition. Why is that? Till today, you have not received an answer to this question. Instead, they talk about the remaining 90 cases, which are ordinary business-related cases.

If you look at Arvind Kejriwal's case, I have handled cases of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh as well. Let me mention two aspects of Kejriwal's case. I do not have time to go into full detail because a lot of time has passed, and I do not even remember the exact year, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had called him in 2021 or 2022. From 2022 to 2024, the CBI never called him again.

Suddenly, in 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him. In 2021–2022, you called him for questioning, but you did not think it was necessary to arrest him. Arrest is a different matter -- you did not even summon him again.

IANS: Do you think that Congress should have supported Kejriwal?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Now, alliances have different situations in different places. At present, they are not in an alliance. This is quite common in politics. It also happens that at the state level, you may completely fight against a regional party but remain together at the national level. The Congress party has done this many times, and the Left parties have done the same. Similarly, Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party have, at times, contested against each other at the state level while cooperating at the national level.

IANS: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor often expresses views that diverge from the Congress party's stance. What is your opinion on this?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: I am not going to give any opinion on this... You can ask Shashi Tharoor about it. You may also ask the people who are in charge of our organisation, such as the General Secretary or the President of the Indian National Congress. I am neither part of the disciplinary committee nor someone who polices the comments made by others. All I can say is that he is a very strong and wise person. He is highly intellectual and a sensible leader. Sometimes differences do arise. I met him recently, and it seems that most of the communication gaps have been cleared. I believe that if we work together, he will be a great asset to us in Kerala.

IANS: Two Indian ships have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Do you see this as a diplomatic success for New Delhi?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: I do not see this as a complete success. Where does the question of victory arise? I cannot see even a single point where there is a ray of success. Let me be clear, I am the first supporter of acting in India's national interest. I stand in the front row as someone who is pro-India. We must act according to India's interests, even if we accept that national interest is the highest priority. Even then, what has been done raises questions.

First, no compulsion is required to abandon our traditional diplomatic pillars or long-standing policy. It was possible to maintain our traditional stance while also protecting India's interests. There was no contradiction in doing both. Second, when you went to Israel, only two possibilities exist: either your ministry knew that an attack was going to happen a day and a half later, or it did not. If it did not know, then it raises serious questions about the competence of the ministry.

It took you five days to sign the condolence book following (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei's assassination. If you were to appear before the Security Council, people would surely hold up a mirror to you, questioning what kind of 'Vishwaguru' you truly are. What kind of diplomacy is this -- where someone brazenly enters another's home to commit a murder -- yet you lack the courage to utter even a single word regarding America or Israel?

IANS: Misleading statements regarding the Supreme Court and its judges are frequently made on social media. How do you view this trend?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: The Supreme Court is, to a large extent, tolerant. I believe that the Supreme Court, too, should not treat every single instance as contempt of court; by doing so, you merely accord them undue importance. However, I do condemn the fact that the discourse has devolved into a complete free-for-all.

It is essential -- and indeed necessary -- that commentary on social media, particularly concerning the court, be conducted in a mature and serious manner. Yet, those who are merely "playing games" are neither serious nor mature; they are simply frivolous individuals who thrive on sensationalism.

IANS: Home Minister Amit Shah recently remarked that Rahul Gandhi remains absent from the House during discussions on crucial legislative bills.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: This reflects a tendency on the part of the ruling party to engage in mockery. You must have observed the "Pappu" narrative they have propagated. Today, the most resounding voice standing up against misgovernance and the government is that of Rahul Gandhi. If his voice resonates so powerfully across pan-Indian platforms, how can you possibly claim that he remains absent?

When Rahul Gandhi speaks abroad, you allege that he is making incorrect statements. In Parliament, he is not allotted adequate time to speak. When he speaks outside Parliament, defamation cases are filed against him. And yet -- ironically -- you are the very ones who then claim that he is absent.