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Gold Rally Pauses Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Rally Pauses Amid Geopolitical Tensions


2026-03-16 04:19:29
(MENAFN) Gold prices have struggled to gain momentum despite escalating geopolitical tensions and volatility in oil markets. Investors are prioritizing liquidity and high-yield assets while awaiting clearer signals on US monetary policy.

Gold briefly surged above $5,400 per ounce at the start of the Iran conflict but retreated to around $5,100. Meanwhile, Brent crude briefly hit $119.50 per barrel due to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting rising inflation concerns. Despite these factors, gold has not seen the typical sharp rally linked to geopolitical crises.

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