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Gold Rally Pauses Amid Geopolitical Tensions
(MENAFN) Gold prices have struggled to gain momentum despite escalating geopolitical tensions and volatility in oil markets. Investors are prioritizing liquidity and high-yield assets while awaiting clearer signals on US monetary policy.
Gold briefly surged above $5,400 per ounce at the start of the Iran conflict but retreated to around $5,100. Meanwhile, Brent crude briefly hit $119.50 per barrel due to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting rising inflation concerns. Despite these factors, gold has not seen the typical sharp rally linked to geopolitical crises.
Gold briefly surged above $5,400 per ounce at the start of the Iran conflict but retreated to around $5,100. Meanwhile, Brent crude briefly hit $119.50 per barrel due to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting rising inflation concerns. Despite these factors, gold has not seen the typical sharp rally linked to geopolitical crises.
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