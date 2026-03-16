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Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes on Schools and Hospitals
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel on Saturday, saying a “bloodthirsty network” continues to target schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon, similar to attacks in Gaza. Speaking at an iftar event for Medicine Day at Istanbul University, Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye supports reason, dialogue, and diplomacy to resolve crises.
He highlighted the humanitarian toll of the Gaza genocide, noting that civilians—including children and babies in incubators—were killed and nearly 1,700 healthcare workers lost their lives. Regional tensions have escalated since joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran on February 28, which killed over 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and more than 150 children at a girls’ school. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
He highlighted the humanitarian toll of the Gaza genocide, noting that civilians—including children and babies in incubators—were killed and nearly 1,700 healthcare workers lost their lives. Regional tensions have escalated since joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran on February 28, which killed over 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and more than 150 children at a girls’ school. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
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