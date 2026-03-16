LIVE UPDATES: Trump Pressures NATO, China Over Securing Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: President Donald Trump urged NATO partners and China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical conduit for crude that Iran has effectively closed, as major economic players began releasing oil reserves on Monday to ward off supply disruptions.

Global oil prices have surged by 40 to 50 percent after Iran choked off the waterway and attacked energy and shipping industry targets in the Gulf in retaliation for the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

Stay tuned for more updates:

10:30am Doha Time

Families encouraged to create calm environment to support mental well-being

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has called on the public to maintain psychological balance and deal calmly with current developments, emphasising the importance of following supportive mental health practices to navigate such circumstances with reassurance and stability.

In a video message published on the social media platform X, First Lieutenant Abdullah Mursal Al Shammari from the MoI said that some people may experience anxiety as they follow ongoing events, stressing the need to approach the situation with awareness and composure. Read more

10am Doha Time

PHCC advises public on how to cope with stress and anxiety

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) issues practical guidance to help the public manage anxiety and stress and protect mental health during challenging times.

PHCC in a post on X said feelings of fear and stress are natural human responses, noting that while people cannot control external events, they can protect their mental health by managing how they respond. Read more

9:30am Doha Time

France stands as 'reliable, predictable and determined' partner to Qatar: Envoy

France has reaffirmed its strong strategic partnership with Qatar, highlighting deep diplomatic ties, and the defence dimension of the partnership has taken on heightened importance as the region navigates a complex geopolitical situation.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula yesterday, the Ambassador of France to Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux, reflected on the long-standing relationship between the two countries, describing France as a strategic partner committed to being“reliable, predictable, and determined” in supporting Qatar during challenging times. Read more

9am Doha Time

Kahramaa urges drivers to avoid parking near transmission and distribution stations

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has issued a clear and urgent appeal to all motorists, reminding them not to stop or park vehicles in front of electricity transmission and distribution stations across the country.

In an official advisory posted on its social media channels and supported by a prominent visual campaign yesterday, Kahramaa emphasised that such practices must be avoided to protect public safety and guarantee the smooth running of vital utility operations. Read more

8am Doha Time

Qatar Airways updates limited flight schedule to and from Doha until March 28

Qatar Airways announced in an update that it will operate a revised limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28, 2026.

"With Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we want you to know that we are doing our utmost to support you with your journey, and to reunite you with your family and loved ones. We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations." Read more