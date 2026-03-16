QRCS Improves Access To Food For Vulnerable Syrian Families

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its relentless efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a humanitarian project to improve access to food for the most vulnerable Syrian families, amidst the ongoing food insecurity there.

Implemented in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), the project involves the provision of essential food assistance for poor families in towns and rural villages across Idlib and Aleppo Governorates.

Currently, diverse food parcels are being distributed to improve food security among the target beneficiaries.

The project benefits 6,125 families, or 30,625 people, including displaced families, low-income families, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

It responds to the worsening living conditions of Syrian families, due to rising poverty rates, lower purchasing power, and increasing number of people requiring humanitarian aid.

The food parcels contain grains, legumes, vegetable oil, sugar, and other necessary food items to help meet everyday life needs and provide a regular source of nutrition for the recipient families.

Out of commitment to its humanitarian mission in Syria, QRCS will continue to work together with local and international partners to make a difference in the lives of the affected populations and enhance the resilience of the communities most in need.