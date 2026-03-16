A.I. Enabled Advance G Scan Open Weight Bearing MRI At Mallika Hospitals First In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India In a major technological advancement in medical imaging, Esaote G-Scan Open Weight-Bearing MRI, the first-of-its-kind in Telangana was launched at Mallika Hospitals, KPHB, Hyderabad, on 15 March 2026.



Mr Dheeraj Nasa: Country Business Director Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited and Dr Naresh Babu: Director and Chief Spine Surgeon Mallika Hospitals



Breakthrough in Spine and Joint Diagnostics

Traditional MRI scans are performed only in the lying (supine) position, which may miss important abnormalities that occur when the body is under natural load. Esaote The G-Scan Open MRI allows clinicians to observe how the spine and joints behave under physiological weight-bearing conditions, leading to more accurate diagnosis.



This technology is particularly valuable for evaluating:

Chronic back and neck pain Disc herniations and spinal stenosis Spinal instability Knee and joint disorders Sports injuries and ligament problems



Advanced Technology for Better Diagnosis

The G-Scan system represents a new generation of musculoskeletal imaging with features such as:

Weight-bearing MRI for functional spine evaluation Dynamic positional scanning (standing, sitting, bending) Open MRI architecture for improved patient comfort Advanced software for functional and biomechanical analysis



A Milestone for Mallika Hospitals

The installation of this system marks a major milestone for Mallika Hospitals and Spine Centre, strengthening its position as a centre for advanced spine and musculoskeletal care.



The Spine Centre, led by renowned spine surgeon Dr. J. Naresh Babu, provides comprehensive treatment for complex spine conditions. The hospital also offers multidisciplinary care, including nephrology services led by Dr. Ranganath and women's health services under Dr. Radhika.



With the introduction of the first standing dynamic MRI in Telangana, Mallika Hospitals aims to bring global-standard diagnostic technology to patients in Hyderabad and surrounding regions.