A.I. Enabled Advance G Scan Open Weight Bearing MRI At Mallika Hospitals First In Hyderabad
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Mr Dheeraj Nasa: Country Business Director Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited and Dr Naresh Babu: Director and Chief Spine Surgeon Mallika Hospitals
Breakthrough in Spine and Joint Diagnostics
Traditional MRI scans are performed only in the lying (supine) position, which may miss important abnormalities that occur when the body is under natural load. Esaote The G-Scan Open MRI allows clinicians to observe how the spine and joints behave under physiological weight-bearing conditions, leading to more accurate diagnosis.
This technology is particularly valuable for evaluating:
Chronic back and neck pain
Disc herniations and spinal stenosis
Spinal instability
Knee and joint disorders
Sports injuries and ligament problems
Advanced Technology for Better Diagnosis
The G-Scan system represents a new generation of musculoskeletal imaging with features such as:
Weight-bearing MRI for functional spine evaluation
Dynamic positional scanning (standing, sitting, bending)
Open MRI architecture for improved patient comfort
Advanced software for functional and biomechanical analysis
A Milestone for Mallika Hospitals
The installation of this system marks a major milestone for Mallika Hospitals and Spine Centre, strengthening its position as a centre for advanced spine and musculoskeletal care.
The Spine Centre, led by renowned spine surgeon Dr. J. Naresh Babu, provides comprehensive treatment for complex spine conditions. The hospital also offers multidisciplinary care, including nephrology services led by Dr. Ranganath and women's health services under Dr. Radhika.
With the introduction of the first standing dynamic MRI in Telangana, Mallika Hospitals aims to bring global-standard diagnostic technology to patients in Hyderabad and surrounding regions.
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