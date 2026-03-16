(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Highlighting the growing influence of women in shaping India's creative and innovation landscape, the SrijanShakti Awards 2026 were organised by the World University of Design (WUD) at its Sonipat campus, bringing together leaders from academia, policy, industry and the design community.

SrijanShakti Awards 2026 Honour Women Shaping India's Design and Creative Future

Instituted as a national platform to recognise women whose work is redefining entrepreneurship, industry innovation and social impact through design, the awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate how creativity can drive meaningful change across sectors.

Now in its third edition, the SrijanShakti Awards have emerged as a credible national initiative spotlighting women who are reshaping how India creates, builds and innovates. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Shyama Rath, Member Secretary, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Ashish Mohan, Executive Director & Head – Technology, Research, AI, Space, Innovation-IP, Robotics and Advisory Design at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the Guest of Honour.

The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished national jury comprising eminent leaders from India's design, cultural and policy ecosystem. The jury included Rathi Vinay Jha, founder of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT); Puneeta Roy, cultural curator and co-founder of Teamwork Arts; Varun Jain, Managing Trustee of the Sanskriti Foundation; and Sandhya Raman, co-founder of the award-winning design studio DESMANIA.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, said,“The SrijanShakti Awards were instituted to recognise women whose creativity does more than produce remarkable work. It changes conversations, builds institutions and creates pathways for others. While women have always played a central role in India's creative traditions; from crafts and textiles to contemporary design; their contributions often remain less visible in the public imagination. SrijanShakti seeks to bring these inspiring journeys into the spotlight.”

SrijanShakti Awards 2026 Winners are

Design Entrepreneur of the Year

Kanika Seth – Founder, 2626 Creative Studio and Say It With a Pin

Creative Innovation Champion

Shivani Mehta – Founder, Daakroom and Creative Director, bioQ and Kabir for Kids

Social Impact Catalyst

Meghna Joshi – Founder, SWAN Livelihood

The awards recognise women whose work goes beyond creative excellence to influence industries, strengthen communities and build new pathways within India's evolving design ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shyama Rath, Member Secretary, AICTE, emphasised the importance of recognising women's leadership in creative and innovation-driven sectors.

“Women today are playing a defining role in shaping India's innovation and creative industries. Platforms such as the SrijanShakti Awards not only celebrate achievement but also inspire young women to pursue leadership across design, technology and entrepreneurship.”

The ceremony also featured inspiring talks by the awardees and invited designers, who shared their personal journeys, challenges and experiences with students and young designers offering insights into the realities of building creative careers and enterprises.

Instituted by the World University of Design, the SrijanShakti Awards aim to amplify stories of women whose work bridges creativity, enterprise and social purpose. By recognising leaders across entrepreneurship, innovation and community impact, the initiative seeks to inspire the next generation of designers, innovators and changemakers in India.