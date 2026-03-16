Anthony Mandler Taps CYPFER To Protect His Creative Legacy In The Digital Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned film director, photographer, and music video visionary Anthony Mandler has engaged CYPFER, the global leader in digital executive protection and cybersecurity resilience, to safeguard his creative assets and digital presence.

Mandler is widely recognized for shaping the visual language of modern music and entertainment, having directed iconic projects for some of the world's most influential artists. His work spans collaborations with global superstars including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Lana Del Rey, among many others. As the founder of Black Hand Cinema, Mandler continues to influence film, television, and advertising through visually distinctive storytelling.

As entertainment production becomes increasingly digital and globally distributed, protecting intellectual property, creative content, and personal brand identity has become critical for leading creators. Mandler's engagement with CYPFER reflects a proactive approach to defending the integrity of his work and digital ecosystem.

“Creativity is the foundation of everything we build in entertainment,” said Mandler.“But in a digital world, protecting that work is just as important as creating it. Partnering with CYPFER ensures that the ideas and projects we bring to life remain secure.”

CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection services designed to monitor potential threats, mitigate risk, and safeguard the integrity of Mandler's creative platforms and intellectual property.

“Anthony's work has shaped visual culture for more than two decades,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER.“When creators operate at that level of influence and impact, protecting their digital footprint becomes essential. We are proud to support Anthony as he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling.”

As cyber threats increasingly target artists, studios, and creative professionals, this collaboration highlights a growing shift in the entertainment industry: safeguarding creative work and digital identity is now a critical part of protecting artistic legacy.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER's core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER's recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 250 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

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