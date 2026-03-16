Qatar Press Centre Condoles Death Of Journalist Jamal Rayyan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With deep sorrow and grief, the Qatar Press Centre (QPC) mourns the prominent journalist Jamal Rayyan, who passed away yesterday at the age of 73, after a distinguished media career spanning more than five decades, during which he left a lasting mark on the history of Arab television journalism, QPC said in a statement.

The late journalist was one of the founders of Al Jazeera Channel and the first news voice to appear on its screen at its launch in 1996, when he presented its inaugural bulletin, marking the beginning of a new era in Arab media.

Jamal Rayyan, the first face of Al Jazeera, dies at 73

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For nearly three decades, Jamal Rayyan remained one of the channel's most prominent and influential figures, distinguished by his high professionalism, confident voice, and steady professional presence, contributing to the consolidation of serious journalistic traditions.

The Qatar Press Centre in a statement issued yesterday extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the family, colleagues, and admirers of the deceased, asking God to grant him His vast mercy, place him in His spacious paradise, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace, the statement reads.