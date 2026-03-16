Rafah Crossing To Reopen From March 18

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli occupation authorities announced yesterday the reopening of the Rafah land crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt in both directions, starting next Wednesday, for limited movement of people.

The crossing will operate according to the mechanism in place before its closure. Travellers will depart and enter through the Rafah crossing in coordination with Egypt, after obtaining prior security approval, and under the supervision of the European Union mission.

The Israeli occupation army closed the Gaza Strip crossings, including the Rafah land crossing and the Kerem Abu Salem commercial crossing, on February 28.

The closure of the Rafah crossing, which was partially reopened for the movement of people, was subject to strict Israeli security restrictions and complications at the beginning of February. This halted the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Gaza Strip and disrupted the travel of patients and wounded individuals awaiting medical evacuation for treatment outside Gaza, further deteriorating the humanitarian and health conditions of thousands.