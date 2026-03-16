Over 100 Non-Arab Muslims Attend Itikaf Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The activities of the last ten nights Itikaf during Ramadan commenced at the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, with the participation of more than 120 non-Arabic speaking Muslims representing eight different communities.

The Itikaf aims to educate and raise awareness among non-Arab Muslims about the importance of the last ten nights of Ramadan and how to make the best use of them through worship and devotion.

The programme includes a variety of spiritual and educational activities, such as:

. Quran recitation learning circles and recitation correction sessions

. Dhikr gatherings and night prayers (Qiyam)

. Preaching and guidance lessons

. Question-and-answer sessions with participants

Several preachers from the Center are also participating in the Itikaf programme. Each preacher supervises a specific community, providing guidance sessions and responding to participants' questions. This programme comes as part of the Center's efforts to offer seasonal educational initiatives aligned with Islamic occasions, aiming to support non-Arab Muslims and enhance their benefit from these spiritually significant periods.