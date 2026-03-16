Trump Pressures NATO, China Over Iran's Closure Of Key Waterway

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: President Donald Trump urged NATO partners and China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical conduit for crude that Iran has effectively closed, as major economic players began releasing oil reserves on Monday to ward off supply disruptions.

Global oil prices have surged by 40 to 50 percent after Iran choked off the waterway and attacked energy and shipping industry targets in the Gulf in retaliation for the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

Crude prices were hovering around $100 on Monday as the Middle East war entered its third week.

Trump said the United States was in discussions with Iran but that Tehran was not ready for a deal to end the war, although the Islamic republic's foreign minister had earlier denied any talks with Washington.

"I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close," Trump said.

The US president had called on countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain at the weekend to send ships to escort tankers through the strait.

"It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump told the Financial Times on Sunday. Unlike the United States, Europe and China are heavily dependent on the Gulf for oil imports.

Trump threatened to delay a planned summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month if Beijing does not assist with reopening the strait.

He also warned that no response or a negative reply to his request would be "very bad for the future of NATO".

But Tokyo and Canberra both said they were not planning deployments.

Iran warning

Trump's comments came after Iran warned other countries against getting involved in the war, which has spread across the Middle East.

In a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi called on other countries to "refrain from any action that could lead to escalation and expansion of the conflict".

Arguing that the US security umbrella in the region was "inviting rather than deterring trouble", Araghchi on X urged neighbouring countries "to expel foreign aggressors".

Iran has launched waves of attacks on countries in the Middle East that host US forces, and Italy's military said a drone attack at Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait -- which hosts both US and Italian forces -- destroyed an unmanned aircraft belonging to Italy but caused no casualties.

Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, insisted about the attack -- the second on an Italian base in the Middle East this week --: "We are not at war with anyone."

Iraqi authorities meanwhile said rockets wounded five people at Baghdad's airport, which houses a US diplomatic facility, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said about 700 missiles and 3,600 drones had been fired at US and Israeli targets so far.

Saudi Arabia intercepted more than 60 drones since midnight, according to a tally of defence ministry figures released on Monday, while Dubai airport suspended flights briefly after a "drone-related incident" sparked a fire nearby.

And French President Emmanuel Macron told Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian it was "unacceptable" to target French interests after an Iranian-designed drone killed a French soldier in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

