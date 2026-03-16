Moi Highlights Public Safety Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has confirmed that competent security agencies continue to perform their field duties around the clock within a fully integrated operational framework.

These efforts are carried out in continuous coordination with all relevant entities, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and rapid response to any situation.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of parents' behaviour during emergencies, noting that calm and responsible actions directly influence children's sense of safety and stability. By remaining composed, parents can help reduce anxiety and fear, allowing children to cope with challenging situations with reassurance.

Citizens and residents are urged to follow official safety guidance, select secure locations inside their homes to protect children, and strictly adhere to instructions issued during alerts or official notices. Compliance with these measures, particularly in public spaces such as markets and shopping malls, enhances personal safety and contributes to the protection of the wider community.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its commitment to maintaining public security while encouraging everyone to act responsibly during emergencies to ensure collective safety.