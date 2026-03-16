PHCC Advises Public On How To Cope With Stress And Anxiety

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) issues practical guidance to help the public manage anxiety and stress and protect mental health during challenging times.

PHCC in a post on X said feelings of fear and stress are natural human responses, noting that while people cannot control external events, they can protect their mental health by managing how they respond.

PHCC explained practical techniques to maintain psycological stability to include limiting news consumption, maintaining a daily routine and staying socially connected.

It also encouraged the public to focus on aspects within their control and engage in regular physical activity.

PHCC also highlighted the importance of supporting children during difficult times. Parents and guardians are advised to reassure children and provide age-appropriate explanations to help them understand situations around them.

It further encouraged dialogue with children through gentle interaction and simple questions, allowing them space to express their feelings. Creative activities such as colouring, drawing and crafts were also recommended to allow children express their emotions.

PHCC added that spending quality time together through shared activities such as reading stories, playing games or preparing simple meals can also help children feel supported and secured.