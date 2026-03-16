Ministry Of Awqaf Receives QR400,000 Endowment To Support Charity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the receipt of a new investment cash endowment valued at QR400,000, donated by a generous benefactor under the supervision of the Directorate.

The initiative reflects the deep-rooted culture of charitable endowments in Qatari society and the continued commitment of philanthropists to supporting community development while seeking lasting spiritual reward.

According to records of the General Directorate of Endowments, the donor is among the well-known benefactors who have previously contributed endowments. This continued generosity highlights the strong confidence donors place in the Qatari endowment system and in the Directorate's commitment to implementing the conditions set by donors with transparency and accuracy.

Under the terms of the endowment, the returns generated from the QR400,000 fund will be allocated to three key charitable channels. Twenty-five percent of the revenue will support the Endowment Fund for Charity and Piety, another 25 percent will be directed to the Endowment Fund for Mosque Construction, while 50 percent will be dedicated to supporting the Department of Zakat Affairs.

This distribution aims to strengthen social solidarity and diversify charitable support across multiple sectors.

The General Directorate of Endowments will invest the endowed amount in accordance with Sharia-compliant and economically sound investment practices, ensuring the preservation of the endowment's capital while maintaining a sustainable flow of returns.

The generated revenue will then be distributed to the designated beneficiaries using modern administrative standards that maximise the impact of endowment funds and expand the circle of beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of Endowment Funds Affairs at the General Directorate of Endowments Ali Hamad Al-Mohannadi Al-Marri, praised the generous initiative, noting that repeated endowments by benefactors reflect their firm belief in the value of endowments as an ongoing charity whose benefits extend across generations.

He explained that the donor's decision to distribute the endowment returns among the Charity and Piety Fund, the Mosque Construction Fund, and Zakat Affairs demonstrates a strong awareness of community needs and a desire to support a wide range of humanitarian, social, and religious initiatives. He emphasised that the Directorate serves as a trusted supervisory authority responsible for implementing donors' conditions with precision and integrity.

Al-Marri also highlighted that such charitable endowments align with the institutional vision adopted by the state in managing endowments and directing them toward impactful sectors. He added that the Endowers Affairs Centre within the Directorate continues to provide comprehensive services to donors, from consultation to the documentation of official endowment deeds.

