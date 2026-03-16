UDST Introduces Early Acceptance Opportunity For High-Achieving Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced the launch of its Early Acceptance initiative for the Fall 2026 semester, offering outstanding high school students the opportunity to secure a place at the University before completing their final examinations.

Prospective students interested in the Early Acceptance opportunity are encouraged to submit their applications online through the University's official website.

Through this initiative, high-achieving students currently enrolled in their final year of high school can apply for Early Conditional Admission based on their academic performance in Grade 11 and the first semester of Grade 12.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria may receive an early admission offer, allowing them to reserve their seat in their chosen programme while they complete their final high school examinations.

While the specific requirements vary depending on the programme of study, students are expected to demonstrate strong academic performance and high overall averages in their school transcripts.

Once admitted through early acceptance, students must successfully complete their final examinations and meet the University's official admission requirements to confirm their place before the start of the academic semester.

The deadline to apply for Early Acceptance for Fall 2026 is April 20, 2026, providing students with an opportunity to plan their academic future earlier and secure their place at UDST.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, highlighted the importance of this initiative in supporting ambitious students:“At UDST, we are committed to empowering talented students and recognising academic excellence early on. Our Early Acceptance provides motivated students with the confidence to plan their academic journey while continuing to focus on achieving strong results in their final year of school.”

He added:“As Qatar's national applied university, we continuously strive to attract high-potential students and provide them with a learning environment that connects knowledge with practice. By securing their place early, students can look forward to joining a vibrant community that prepares them to become work-ready and world-ready graduates.”

UDST offers over 80 innovative programmes across its five colleges such as the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education.

The University's applied learning model combines classroom instruction with hands-on experience in advanced laboratories, industry projects, and real-world simulations, preparing students to graduate career-ready and highly competitive in the job market.

Students benefit from a comprehensive student success ecosystem, including personalised advising and career development services supported through UDST's Student Success Management System. High-achieving students may also participate in the University Skills Summer Programme, providing an early start to university life and helping them build the academic, professional, and leadership skills needed to excel from their very first semester.

