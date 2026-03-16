Iran Never Sought Ceasefire Or Talks With US: Araghchi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran has never sought a ceasefire or negotiations with the United States.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Iran was“inclined” to reach an agreement, but added that he did not want to proceed because conditions were not yet favorable.

He said“conditions are still not good enough” for a deal with Iran amid the escalating war in the Middle East.

Responding in an interview with CBS News, Araghchi said:“We have never requested a ceasefire, and we have not even asked for negotiations.”

He added:“We see no reason why we should negotiate with the United States.”

Araghchi said Iran would defend itself for as long as necessary.

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