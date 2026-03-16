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Norway Rules Out Hosting Nuclear Weapons, Cites NATO Deterrence
(MENAFN) Norway has stated that it will not allow nuclear weapons on its territory, relying instead on NATO’s strategic deterrence, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said. By contrast, Sweden and Denmark have indicated openness to hosting such deployments.
During a press conference in Oslo with the prime ministers of other Nordic nations and Canada on Sunday, Store was asked about potential discussions on loosening nuclear weapons rules.
“We are not changing legislation. We don’t have to. We have our clear policy. There will be no stationing of nuclear weapons in Norway,” he said.
Store added that Oslo remains open to strategic cooperation talks with Paris, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to temporarily deploy nuclear weapons in allied NATO countries. However, any new initiative should not “weaken” NATO’s existing nuclear policy.
Earlier this month, Macron unveiled a new French nuclear strategy, which includes expanding the country’s arsenal and a plan for “temporary deployment” of France’s strategic nuclear bombers in allied NATO states. Shortly after, Finland announced plans to amend legislation to permit hosting nuclear weapons, a move Moscow condemned as escalating tensions in Europe.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that if Finland were to deploy nuclear weapons, Russia would “take appropriate measures.”
During a press conference in Oslo with the prime ministers of other Nordic nations and Canada on Sunday, Store was asked about potential discussions on loosening nuclear weapons rules.
“We are not changing legislation. We don’t have to. We have our clear policy. There will be no stationing of nuclear weapons in Norway,” he said.
Store added that Oslo remains open to strategic cooperation talks with Paris, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to temporarily deploy nuclear weapons in allied NATO countries. However, any new initiative should not “weaken” NATO’s existing nuclear policy.
Earlier this month, Macron unveiled a new French nuclear strategy, which includes expanding the country’s arsenal and a plan for “temporary deployment” of France’s strategic nuclear bombers in allied NATO states. Shortly after, Finland announced plans to amend legislation to permit hosting nuclear weapons, a move Moscow condemned as escalating tensions in Europe.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that if Finland were to deploy nuclear weapons, Russia would “take appropriate measures.”
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