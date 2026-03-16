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EBG Group Partners with Hard Rock International to Launch Premium Coffee Machines & Small Kitchen Appliances in India
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, India, 16th March 2026: EBG Group, a progressive player in innovative consumer and lifestyle solutions under the EBG Group umbrella, has announced a strategic brand licensing partnership with Hard Rock International to introduce a premium range of Hard Rock–branded coffee machines and small kitchen appliances in India. As part of its India market entry strategy, the partnership is backed by a planned investment of 100 Cr, with a projected revenue target of 500 Cr over 5 years. The collaboration aims to capitalise on India’s rapidly expanding premium home appliance segment, currently valued at 29,000 Cr and growing at an estimated 9% CAGR.
Globally, Hard Rock spans hospitality, entertainment, retail, and licensed lifestyle categories, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most recognisable music-led brands. The collaboration marks Hard Rock’s entry into India’s premium home appliance segment, bringing its distinctive design language and cultural identity into modern kitchens. The companies aim to capture approximately 5% market share within the first few years of operations.
Under the licensing agreement, EBG Group will design, develop, manufacture, and distribute a curated portfolio of products aligned with Hard Rock’s bold and contemporary brand ethos. The first phase of launch will be across key metropolitan markets, followed by a phased expansion into other major cities.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of EBG Group said, “Partnering with Hard Rock is a significant milestone for us. Hard Rock represents energy, authenticity, and a globally aspirational lifestyle. Through this licensing collaboration, we aim to bring a differentiated portfolio of premium coffee machines and small kitchen appliances to Indian consumers who value both performance and brand experience. Our focus is on creating products that are emotionally resonant while delivering world-class quality and reliability.”
The upcoming range will combine distinctive Hard Rock aesthetics with high-performance technology, premium materials, and a contemporary, music-inspired lifestyle appeal. The products are expected to be launched through leading retail chains, major e-commerce platforms, and select premium distribution channels, targeting aspirational urban consumers seeking performance-driven appliances with strong lifestyle positioning.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a diversified Indian enterprise with interests spanning mobility, health, realty, lifestyle, food, services, technology, and education. Known for its innovation-led approach and strategic brand-building capabilities, the Group continues to build scalable platforms for global partnerships and emerging consumer categories.
About Hard Rock
Founded in 1971, Hard Rock International is one of the world’s most globally recognised brands, celebrated for its music heritage and vibrant culture. With cafes, hotels, casinos, live music venues, and retail outlets across more than 70 countries, Hard Rock continues to extend its iconic brand into carefully curated lifestyle categories that reflect its bold and distinctive identity.
Globally, Hard Rock spans hospitality, entertainment, retail, and licensed lifestyle categories, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most recognisable music-led brands. The collaboration marks Hard Rock’s entry into India’s premium home appliance segment, bringing its distinctive design language and cultural identity into modern kitchens. The companies aim to capture approximately 5% market share within the first few years of operations.
Under the licensing agreement, EBG Group will design, develop, manufacture, and distribute a curated portfolio of products aligned with Hard Rock’s bold and contemporary brand ethos. The first phase of launch will be across key metropolitan markets, followed by a phased expansion into other major cities.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of EBG Group said, “Partnering with Hard Rock is a significant milestone for us. Hard Rock represents energy, authenticity, and a globally aspirational lifestyle. Through this licensing collaboration, we aim to bring a differentiated portfolio of premium coffee machines and small kitchen appliances to Indian consumers who value both performance and brand experience. Our focus is on creating products that are emotionally resonant while delivering world-class quality and reliability.”
The upcoming range will combine distinctive Hard Rock aesthetics with high-performance technology, premium materials, and a contemporary, music-inspired lifestyle appeal. The products are expected to be launched through leading retail chains, major e-commerce platforms, and select premium distribution channels, targeting aspirational urban consumers seeking performance-driven appliances with strong lifestyle positioning.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a diversified Indian enterprise with interests spanning mobility, health, realty, lifestyle, food, services, technology, and education. Known for its innovation-led approach and strategic brand-building capabilities, the Group continues to build scalable platforms for global partnerships and emerging consumer categories.
About Hard Rock
Founded in 1971, Hard Rock International is one of the world’s most globally recognised brands, celebrated for its music heritage and vibrant culture. With cafes, hotels, casinos, live music venues, and retail outlets across more than 70 countries, Hard Rock continues to extend its iconic brand into carefully curated lifestyle categories that reflect its bold and distinctive identity.
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