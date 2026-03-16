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UN Secretary-General Calls for Stronger Action Against Islamophobia

UN Secretary-General Calls for Stronger Action Against Islamophobia


2026-03-16 03:54:27
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday highlighted that Muslims worldwide continue to face discrimination and exclusion, calling on governments and societies to take stronger measures to combat Islamophobia.

In a video message for the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Guterres noted that the world’s roughly two billion Muslims come from diverse regions and cultures but often encounter institutional discrimination and social barriers.

He said Muslims frequently face “socio-economic exclusion, biased immigration policies, and unwarranted surveillance and profiling,” warning that these trends are fueled by anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate.

Guterres emphasized that the spread of hate speech can lead to harassment and violence against individuals and places of worship.

Calling for concrete action, he urged governments to combat hate speech, protect religious freedom, and ensure compliance with international human rights law. He also stated that online platforms must work to eliminate harassment and hate speech targeting individuals based on religion, while encouraging people to actively oppose bigotry, xenophobia, and discrimination.

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