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UN Human Rights Chief Sounds Alarm on Global Islamophobia Surge
(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Sunday highlighted a growing worldwide surge in anti-Muslim hatred, calling on governments, tech companies, and the public to take urgent measures to confront Islamophobia.
Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Turk noted that Muslims across the globe are increasingly facing hostility and discrimination, with the ongoing war in the Middle East contributing to a rise in online abuse.
“On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we honour Muslims around the world, whose contributions make communities stronger and societies richer,” he said.
“And we sound the alarm about a mounting wave of Islamophobia.”
According to reports, Turk cited studies showing that anti-Muslim harassment, discrimination, and violence have surged in many regions. “Recent studies show that around the world, anti-Muslim harassment, discrimination and violence have surged. The ongoing war in the Middle East has led to a sharp increase in Islamophobic content online.”
He emphasized that Muslims are being targeted in daily life. “Muslims are attacked in the street and at school, mosques are vandalized, and hateful comments are spread on social media, often specifically targeting women and girls who wear the hijab.”
Turk also warned that discrimination can be institutional. “In some countries, Muslims face discrimination at work, and in accessing housing, healthcare, and other services – at times this bias is embedded in law.”
He called for stronger responses, saying, “States have a duty to protect all people, including Muslims, from violence and harassment.”
“Islamophobia must be addressed with the same seriousness and urgency as other forms of hatred and discrimination,” he added.
Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Turk noted that Muslims across the globe are increasingly facing hostility and discrimination, with the ongoing war in the Middle East contributing to a rise in online abuse.
“On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we honour Muslims around the world, whose contributions make communities stronger and societies richer,” he said.
“And we sound the alarm about a mounting wave of Islamophobia.”
According to reports, Turk cited studies showing that anti-Muslim harassment, discrimination, and violence have surged in many regions. “Recent studies show that around the world, anti-Muslim harassment, discrimination and violence have surged. The ongoing war in the Middle East has led to a sharp increase in Islamophobic content online.”
He emphasized that Muslims are being targeted in daily life. “Muslims are attacked in the street and at school, mosques are vandalized, and hateful comments are spread on social media, often specifically targeting women and girls who wear the hijab.”
Turk also warned that discrimination can be institutional. “In some countries, Muslims face discrimination at work, and in accessing housing, healthcare, and other services – at times this bias is embedded in law.”
He called for stronger responses, saying, “States have a duty to protect all people, including Muslims, from violence and harassment.”
“Islamophobia must be addressed with the same seriousness and urgency as other forms of hatred and discrimination,” he added.
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