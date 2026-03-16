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Turkey, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks on Ongoing US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

Turkey, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks on Ongoing US-Israeli Attacks on Iran


2026-03-16 03:46:55
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call on Sunday to discuss the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

According to reports, the ministers focused on efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Hostilities have intensified since February 28, when joint US-Israeli operations on Iran reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. Additionally, Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil tankers, causing increased shipping and insurance costs and contributing to rising global oil prices.

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