Dvorak Botanicals Launches Low-Dose Hemp-Derived THC Gummies Focused On Mindful Consumption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dvorak Botanicals, a new premium hemp-derived THC brand founded by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Dane Dvorak, has launched with a focus on controlled-dose hemp products that support more intentional and balanced ways for adults to relax.







Dvorak Botanicals' 2.5mg hemp-derived THC gummies in Yuzu and Peach, designed for a controlled, low-dose experience.

The company's initial product line features low-dose hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies. Each gummy contains 2.5 mg of THC, allowing users to control their experience through gradual dosing. The gummies are packed in 20-count containers and formulated with premium flavor profiles such as yuzu and peach, reflecting the company's emphasis on elevated ingredients and approachable formulations.

The launch comes as consumer interest in mindful consumption continues to grow. Many adults are exploring alternatives to traditional alcohol-centered social experiences or high-potency cannabis products. By focusing on controlled, low-dose formats, Dvorak Botanicals aims to offer a more approachable option for adults looking to unwind, connect socially, and incorporate cannabis into their routines.

“Many cannabis products are designed for intensity, but not necessarily for balance,” said Dane Dvorak, founder of Dvorak Botanicals.“We wanted to create something that allows adults to ease into the experience, control their dosage, and enjoy THC thoughtfully.”

All Dvorak Botanicals products undergo third-party laboratory testing for potency and purity to help ensure product consistency and transparency for consumers. The gummies are formulated using hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in accordance with federal hemp regulations.

In addition to direct-to-consumer sales through the company's website, Dvorak Botanicals products are currently carried by select independent boutiques across Georgia, including Soberish, Ghost Apothecary, and The Zero Co. The company partners with retailers that align with its design-focused and wellness-oriented brand philosophy and is actively expanding its retail presence through the region. Dvorak Botanicals plans to grow into a broader wellness platform built around intentional relaxation and thoughtful dosing practices.

“Our focus starts with cannabinoids,” Dvorak added,“but the larger goal is to build a brand people trust for premium products and more mindful ways to relax.”

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About Dvorak Botanicals

Dvorak Botanicals is a modern hemp-derived THC brand created for adults exploring more balanced ways to relax and socialize. The company combines thoughtful dosing with elevated product design to create approachable cannabinoid experiences. Dvorak Botanicals is focused on building a lifestyle brand that supports mindful consumption and contemporary wellness habits.

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