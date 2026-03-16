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Israeli Forces Begin Limited Ground Offensive on Hezbollah Positions

Israeli Forces Begin Limited Ground Offensive on Hezbollah Positions


2026-03-16 03:39:12
(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced on Monday that its troops have initiated limited, focused ground operations targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

According to reports, forces from the 91st Division carried out the operations to “strengthen” the forward defense zone along Israel’s northern border, the military said.

The army described these actions as part of “broader defensive efforts” aimed at establishing and reinforcing a forward defensive posture. The operations include dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure and neutralizing its members in the region to remove threats and provide an additional layer of security for northern Israeli communities.

Before the ground incursion, Israeli forces reportedly struck multiple Hezbollah positions using artillery and airstrikes conducted by the Israeli Air Force to reduce potential threats in the operational area.

The military further stated that it will continue conducting operations against Hezbollah, which it accused of participating in hostilities under what it described as the sponsorship of Iran’s government.

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