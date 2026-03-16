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Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
Attachments
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notification-of-managers-transaction-christina-ackermann-12 march 2026
notification-of-managers-transaction-christina-ackermann-13 march 2026
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