Man Facing Lifetime SVP Commitment Walks Free From State Hospital Thanks To Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld Of The Rosenfeld Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm announces that a man facing commitment as a sexually violent predator in a state hospital has instead had his petition dismissed by the district attorney, thanks to the intervention of Criminal Defense Attorney Kenneth L. Rosenfeld. (For case number, please contact The Rosenfeld Law Firm ).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

According to court documents filed with the Santa Clara County Superior Court, after serving a prison sentence for an April 2017 conviction of forcible rape in violation of California Penal Code (PC) § 261(a)(2), R.M. was, as a result of his plea, subjected to an evaluation by state medical examiners to determine whether or not he met the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC § 6600) criteria for commitment as a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP). Following this examination, a petition was filed seeking R.M.'s commitment as an SVP in Coalinga State Hospital. Criminal Defense Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld intervened on behalf of his client, securing new evaluations by medical examiners and producing evidence that R.M. did not in fact meet WIC § 6600 criteria, namely that he was unlikely to reoffend if released. Prompted by Rosenfeld's efforts and by the doctors' conclusions that R.M. did not meet the WIC § 6600 criteria, Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen was sufficiently moved to withdraw the petition for SVP commitment and dismiss the case.

“My client had already paid the price and done his time,” said Rosenfeld.“If he'd been committed, he would have been in Coalinga for the majority of his life. Instead, we spent a year giving everything we had to achieve something very difficult-get state evaluators to change their minds-and he was able to walk free. He's thrilled, and we're really proud. No law firm could have done any better than what we did on this.”

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, Stockton, Beverly Hills, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense against a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California Criminal Defense Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm practices federal criminal and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was repeatedly named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and nominated to Super Lawyers for five consecutive years.

For more information, please call The Rosenfeld Law Firm: (916) 447-2070 or visit their website: .