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Dhahran Mall Strengthens Community Connections During Ramadan Through Cultural, Spiritual, and Charitable Initiatives
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) This Ramadan, Dhahran Mall built its seasonal programme around a conviction that has shaped the mall for nearly two decades: that its role extends into the social, cultural, and spiritual fabric of the Eastern Province community it serves. Under its theme ‘Where Hearts Gather / هنا تجتمع القلوب,’ every activation this season was grounded in that relationship.
One of the season’s initiative came through a partnership with the Qur’an Eastern Region organization (جمعية تحفيظ الشرقية). In what is believed to be the first time a mall in the Kingdom has hosted an Athan broadcast featuring the voices of the organization’s own students, Dhahran Mall offered its shared public space as a platform for young reciters drawn directly from the local community. The initiative reflected a strategic choice: to place spiritual authenticity at the centre of the mall experience during the holiest month of the year, and to elevate community institutions within a space that thousands of families cross every day. For visitors, the experience created a moment of collective stillness and shared reverence.
“For nearly two decades, the community of the Eastern Province has been at the heart of everything we do at Dhahran Mall. This Ramadan, we asked ourselves how we could go further than providing a space for celebration and instead participate in the values of the month itself. Partnering with the Qur’an Memorization Association, honouring Girgian and our national heritage – each of these reflected the same commitment to the people who have made this mall their own. We are grateful to every organisation, family, and visitor who gave this season its meaning,” said Majed Algothmi, Acting CEO of RED.
Cultural connection shaped the rest of the programme with the same deliberate care. Over two days, the mall honoured the beloved Gulf tradition of Girgian with live band performances and candy distribution for children, before partnering with the Mustang Club on the second day for a Girgian-themed vehicle showcase at Gate 5. The collaboration brought local car culture and regional heritage together in a way that was both distinctive and organic, drawing families and enthusiasts across two generations. A dedicated Saudi Founding Day activation offered visitors, particularly younger generations, an informative and engaging exploration of the Kingdom’s founding history, reflecting the mall’s role in strengthening cultural and national identity within its community.
The program also included a charitable initiative developed with Benaa Association for Orphans, through which the mall team prepared and donated 100 Ramadan food baskets for families across the Eastern Province. The effort reflected the spirit of generosity that defines the holy month, extending the season’s impact beyond the mall and into the wider community.
On-ground visitor surveys ran continuously, keeping community feedback as an active input into the experience. Across digital platforms, the season generated genuine audience engagement through a local runner named AbdulAziz Fahd who goes by za4i on Instagram, completed a 16 km route inside the mall as part of his personal Ramadan challenge, alongside influencer activations during the Girgian celebrations.
As Ramadan 1446H draws to a close, the programme stands as a reflection of what Dhahran Mall has consistently chosen to be across nearly two decades: a destination that measures the success of a season by the depth of its community connections, and the lasting quality of the moments it helped create.
ABOUT DHAHRAN MALL
Dhahran Mall has served the families of the Eastern Province for nearly twenty years, establishing itself as the region’s most trusted community destination. With a diverse mix of retail, dining, and entertainment, the mall is currently undergoing “Tajdeed”, a comprehensive refresh programme that strengthens its offer for the next generation of visitors.
One of the season’s initiative came through a partnership with the Qur’an Eastern Region organization (جمعية تحفيظ الشرقية). In what is believed to be the first time a mall in the Kingdom has hosted an Athan broadcast featuring the voices of the organization’s own students, Dhahran Mall offered its shared public space as a platform for young reciters drawn directly from the local community. The initiative reflected a strategic choice: to place spiritual authenticity at the centre of the mall experience during the holiest month of the year, and to elevate community institutions within a space that thousands of families cross every day. For visitors, the experience created a moment of collective stillness and shared reverence.
“For nearly two decades, the community of the Eastern Province has been at the heart of everything we do at Dhahran Mall. This Ramadan, we asked ourselves how we could go further than providing a space for celebration and instead participate in the values of the month itself. Partnering with the Qur’an Memorization Association, honouring Girgian and our national heritage – each of these reflected the same commitment to the people who have made this mall their own. We are grateful to every organisation, family, and visitor who gave this season its meaning,” said Majed Algothmi, Acting CEO of RED.
Cultural connection shaped the rest of the programme with the same deliberate care. Over two days, the mall honoured the beloved Gulf tradition of Girgian with live band performances and candy distribution for children, before partnering with the Mustang Club on the second day for a Girgian-themed vehicle showcase at Gate 5. The collaboration brought local car culture and regional heritage together in a way that was both distinctive and organic, drawing families and enthusiasts across two generations. A dedicated Saudi Founding Day activation offered visitors, particularly younger generations, an informative and engaging exploration of the Kingdom’s founding history, reflecting the mall’s role in strengthening cultural and national identity within its community.
The program also included a charitable initiative developed with Benaa Association for Orphans, through which the mall team prepared and donated 100 Ramadan food baskets for families across the Eastern Province. The effort reflected the spirit of generosity that defines the holy month, extending the season’s impact beyond the mall and into the wider community.
On-ground visitor surveys ran continuously, keeping community feedback as an active input into the experience. Across digital platforms, the season generated genuine audience engagement through a local runner named AbdulAziz Fahd who goes by za4i on Instagram, completed a 16 km route inside the mall as part of his personal Ramadan challenge, alongside influencer activations during the Girgian celebrations.
As Ramadan 1446H draws to a close, the programme stands as a reflection of what Dhahran Mall has consistently chosen to be across nearly two decades: a destination that measures the success of a season by the depth of its community connections, and the lasting quality of the moments it helped create.
ABOUT DHAHRAN MALL
Dhahran Mall has served the families of the Eastern Province for nearly twenty years, establishing itself as the region’s most trusted community destination. With a diverse mix of retail, dining, and entertainment, the mall is currently undergoing “Tajdeed”, a comprehensive refresh programme that strengthens its offer for the next generation of visitors.
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