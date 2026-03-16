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Kabul Claims Drone Strike On Pakistani Military Camp After Air Raids In Kandahar


2026-03-16 03:07:48
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Authorities in Kabul say a drone strike targeted a Pakistani military camp in the Wana area of South Waziristan, describing the attack as retaliation for Pakistani air raids in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense under the Taliban said in a statement on Sunday that the strike was carried out in response to overnight airstrikes by Pakistan in Kandahar province.

According to the ministry, the drone attack struck facilities used by the commandos of the Special Service Group as well as other military installations.

The statement claimed the strike caused heavy casualties and significant damage to Pakistani forces, though no independent confirmation has been released.

Officials in Pakistan have not yet commented publicly on the reported drone attack. Pakistani forces carried out fresh airstrikes in parts of Kandahar Province overnight as part of what Islamabad says are operations targeting militant positions near the border.

Authorities in Kabul said the strikes hit a drug rehabilitation hospital and an empty container, adding that the attacks did not cause casualties.

The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has witnessed repeated tensions in recent months, including airstrikes, artillery exchanges, and accusations of militant activity.

The latest claims highlight growing instability along the frontier, raising concerns that continued retaliatory strikes could further escalate tensions between the two neighboring countries.

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Khaama Press

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