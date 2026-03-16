Netanyahu Video Sparks Fresh 'Dead Or Alive' Rumors Online

In the short clip shared online, Netanyahu appears visiting a coffee shop and joking about rumors regarding his death, seemingly mocking the claims circulating on social media.

The footage was posted on Netanyahu's official accounts after rumors spread across Iranian media and online platforms suggesting the Israeli leader had been assassinated.

Some users questioned the authenticity of the video, claiming it might have been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence, while others said it clearly shows Netanyahu alive.

The speculation gained momentum amid heightened regional tensions and a surge of online misinformation surrounding developments in the Middle East.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, fueling propaganda battles and competing narratives across digital platforms.

Rumors about Netanyahu's possible assassination also spread after reports circulated regarding the death of Ali Khamenei, further amplifying speculation online.

The circulation of such claims highlights how misinformation can quickly spread during periods of geopolitical tension, particularly through social media and unofficial channels.