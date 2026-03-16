Vietnam: How Much Assembly Dissent Will To Lam Allow?

MENAFN - Asia Times) On March 15, 2026, nearly 73.5 million Vietnamese voters headed to the polls to elect 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of People's Councils at all levels.

Of 864 candidates standing for the National Assembly, 65 were non-Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) candidates, and only five were self-nominated. The outcome was thus never really in question.

What matters more is what kind of legislature will take shape under a new political order led by General Secretary To Lam. Though the CPV operates through collective leadership, To Lam has arisen as a strongman leader, having secured a full five-year term at the January 2026 14th Party Congress.

Among the new Assembly's first tasks will be confirming a new state president, prime minister and cabinet. President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh were not returned to the Politburo at the party congress, clearing the way for a leadership reshuffle.

There is speculation that Defense Minister Phan Van Giang is a top contender for the state presidency, while Le Minh Hung, head of the Central Commission for Organizational Affairs and a former central banker, is tipped to become prime minister. It's already clear that these appointments were effectively decided by the CPV leadership; the Assembly's role will be merely to formalize them.

It is tempting to assess Vietnamese elections through a deficit lens, cataloguing what the system lacks compared with competitive multiparty models. That framing is not wrong, but it misses the more useful analytical question: what does the National Assembly actually do within the single-party system, and in whose interest?

Vietnam Fatherland Front's (VFF) three-round consultation process – running from late 2025 through early 2026 – determined who appeared on the final candidate list.

Candidates were nominated through local and central channels, vetted against political, professional and demographic criteria, and confirmed through consensus conferences. The CPV's Organizational Commission coordinated throughout.