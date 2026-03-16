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Shreekant Patil Ignites Atmanirbhar Visions at Avinya Entrepreneurship Summit 2026
(MENAFNEditorial) Renowned Startup India Mentor, Former Sr. Consultant at NPC India, under ministry of commerce (Govt of India) and Founder of PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil, delivered a powerful keynote as Chief Guest at the "Avinya" Entrepreneurship Summit 2026, organized by the MBA Programme of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Sub Centre Nashik. Held at Hotel Veg Aroma, Gangapur Road, Nashik, starting at 10:00 a.m., the event drew over 100 enthusiastic students eager to launch their entrepreneurial journeys.
In his session titled "Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Unlocking Entrepreneurial Potential through Government Subsidy Schemes," Shreekant Patil simplified key initiatives & govt schemes like CMEGP, PMEGP, ONDC, NSDC, Entrepreneurship, Startup India and Standup India & many others. He highlighted how these schemes help entrepreneurs surmount financial hurdles, turning innovative ideas into sustainable businesses. Shreekant Patil motivated the audience with real-world insights and pledged to Dr. Umesh Raut, alongside the students, to mentor and create 5 new entrepreneurs within this academic year. He further committed to hands-on support, including company registration, obtaining DPIIT certificates, and securing seed funding.
The session culminated in an engaging Q&A, where Shreekant Patil patiently addressed student queries and cleared doubts, reinforcing his year-long guidance promise.
CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Mr. Shripad Burukule, Assistant Registrar of SPPU Nashik Sub Branch, recognizing his invaluable contributions to fostering self-reliant India through entrepreneurship.
This summit underscores SPPU Nashik's dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators, aligning with national goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat & Viksit Bharat.
About Shreekant Patil:
As a Startup India Mentor and Senior Consultant, Shreekant Patil empowers aspiring entrepreneurs in Nashik and beyond through MSMEHelp, NISIC focusing on policy navigation and growth strategies.
In his session titled "Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Unlocking Entrepreneurial Potential through Government Subsidy Schemes," Shreekant Patil simplified key initiatives & govt schemes like CMEGP, PMEGP, ONDC, NSDC, Entrepreneurship, Startup India and Standup India & many others. He highlighted how these schemes help entrepreneurs surmount financial hurdles, turning innovative ideas into sustainable businesses. Shreekant Patil motivated the audience with real-world insights and pledged to Dr. Umesh Raut, alongside the students, to mentor and create 5 new entrepreneurs within this academic year. He further committed to hands-on support, including company registration, obtaining DPIIT certificates, and securing seed funding.
The session culminated in an engaging Q&A, where Shreekant Patil patiently addressed student queries and cleared doubts, reinforcing his year-long guidance promise.
CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Mr. Shripad Burukule, Assistant Registrar of SPPU Nashik Sub Branch, recognizing his invaluable contributions to fostering self-reliant India through entrepreneurship.
This summit underscores SPPU Nashik's dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators, aligning with national goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat & Viksit Bharat.
About Shreekant Patil:
As a Startup India Mentor and Senior Consultant, Shreekant Patil empowers aspiring entrepreneurs in Nashik and beyond through MSMEHelp, NISIC focusing on policy navigation and growth strategies.
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