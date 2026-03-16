Canavan Brings Back Mccormack In Nationals Frontbench Shake Up

MENAFN - The Conversation) Former Nationals' leader Michael McCormack has been brought back onto the frontbench as the opposition unveiled yet another reshuffle, this one triggered by the elevation of Matt Canavan to become Nationals leader.

McCormack will be shadow minister for water and shadow minister for veterans' affairs. The water post will give him a leading role in the Farrer byelection, where water is a major issue in the agricultural areas of the electorate.

McCormack is member for the seat of Riverina, which borders Farrer. He held various portfolios in the Coalition government and was deputy prime minister from 2018 to 2021, when he was dislodged in a coup by Barnaby Joyce. The spill was moved by Canavan.

Canavan himself is taking the shadow trade portfolio, while his deputy Darren Chester becomes shadow minister for agriculture.

Under Coalition arrangements the Nationals leader nominates the Nationals frontbenchers. Their number is determined by the proportion of seats the party has in the Coalition. The shadow positions they hold are settled by the two Coalition leaders in conjunction.

Former leader David Littleproud, who suddenly quit his position last week declaring he was“buggered”, will be on the frontbench in junior roles as spokesman for emergency management and for tourism.

The party's former deputy, Kevin Hogan, with a background in the finance sector, becomes shadow assistant treasurer and spokesman on financial services. He will be in the outer shadow ministry.

Nationals Senate leader Bridget McKenzie stays shadow minister for infrastructure and transport. Susan McDonald remains in resources.

Taylor said:“I have appointed a strong and experienced team from The Nationals who understand the pressure facing families, farmers, small businesses and regional communities”.

Canavan said he was“proud to lead a posse of patriots”.

He said the Nationals' shadow ministerial team was probably the most experienced ever, with more than 18 years of combined ministerial experience.

He welcomed McCormack to the shadow ministerial line up. "Michael knows the Murray Darling Basin having travelled the length and breadth of it in previous ministerial capacities and representing irrigation areas as a local member. Labor has ignored the benefits of dams and Michael will put them back on the agenda.“

Ross Cadell and Pat Conaghan have lost their positions on the frontbench.