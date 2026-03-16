IDF Announces Start Of Ground Operations In Lebanon

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces has announced the start of ground operations in Lebanon, marking a new phase in the escalating military tensions along the border, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the IDF, Israeli ground forces have begun operations aimed at targeting militant infrastructure and positions in southern Lebanon. The military said the move is part of broader efforts to neutralize threats to Israeli territory and security.

The IDF Spokesperson officially announced that a focused ground operation has begun in southern Lebanon. "Forces from the 91st Division have begun in recent days a focused ground operation targeting key objectives in southern Lebanon to expand the forward defense zone.

This operation is part of the effort to establish forward defense, including the destruction of terror infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, in order to remove threats and create an additional security buffer for residents of the north," the statement said.

"The IDF will continue to act with force against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime, and will not allow harm to the citizens of the State of Israel."