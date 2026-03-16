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Russian Drone Attacks Kharkiv, Causing Hits

Russian Drone Attacks Kharkiv, Causing Hits


2026-03-16 03:04:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

“According to information from our Situation Center, a 'Shahed'-type UAV strike was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv,” the message reads.

Read also: Ukraine's SOFs show clearing of Russian-held house near Pokrovsk

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with drones. Three civilians were wounded.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook

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UkrinForm

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