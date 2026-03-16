Uzbekistan Appoints Its First Consul General In Washington D.C.
“I had the honor of serving as the spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan for three years. As I begin a new stage of my professional activity as the first Consul General of our country in the state of Washington, D.C. (US), I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported and cooperated with me during this time,” he said.
Akhror Burkhanov had served as the spokesperson of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs since February 2023.
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