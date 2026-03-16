87.15% Vote In Favor Of New Constitution In Kazakhstan Referendum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Preliminary results of the republican referendum on the draft new Constitution in Kazakhstan show that 87.15% of voters supported the proposal, Trend reports via the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, the total number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to participate in the referendum amounted to 12,482,613 people.

Meanwhile, 9,127,192 citizens took part in the voting, representing 73.12% of all eligible voters.

The republican referendum was held in Kazakhstan on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Voters were asked to decide on the adoption of a new Constitution. The draft was prepared taking into account proposals from citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts received during public discussions.

The draft Constitution places particular emphasis on human rights and freedoms, while identifying sovereignty, independence, the unitary nature of the state, and territorial integrity as the country's fundamental and immutable values.