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President Ilham Aliyev Awards Military Personnel Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects

President Ilham Aliyev Awards Military Personnel Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects


2026-03-16 03:03:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Servicemen of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects have been awarded for distinguished service, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, several servicemen of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities were honored for their exemplary performance in carrying out official duties.

Medal“For the Motherland”

Ramil Huseynov - Major

Medal“For Military Merit”

Samir Movlayev - Major

Elsever Abbasov - Captain

Zaur Eldarov - Captain

Elchin Huseynov - Captain

Ilkin Farzaliyev - Lieutenant

Shahin Vahabzade - Lieutenant

Khayal Adamov - Senior Sergeant

Sabuhi Hajizade - Senior Sergeant

Elman Gahramanzade - Senior Sergeant.

MENAFN16032026000187011040ID1110864993



Trend News Agency

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