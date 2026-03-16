President Ilham Aliyev Awards Military Personnel Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects

Under the decree, several servicemen of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities were honored for their exemplary performance in carrying out official duties.

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