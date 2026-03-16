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Air India, Air India Express Curtail Ad-hoc Operations
(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) Dubai/Gurugram, 15 March 2026:
Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India Express is compelled to curtail its ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.
All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah stand cancelled.
Air India Express will operate one round trip on the Delhi–Dubai sector, to and from Dubai, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of operation.
Guests booked on cancelled or temporarily suspended services may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India Express regrets the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable constraints and remains committed to bringing guests home at the earliest opportunity.” -An Air India Express Spokesperson
Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India Express is compelled to curtail its ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.
All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah stand cancelled.
Air India Express will operate one round trip on the Delhi–Dubai sector, to and from Dubai, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of operation.
Guests booked on cancelled or temporarily suspended services may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India Express regrets the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable constraints and remains committed to bringing guests home at the earliest opportunity.” -An Air India Express Spokesperson
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