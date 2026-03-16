Thousands Benefit From Services Of Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabr Al Thani Primary Health Care Center At Azraq Camp In Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Jordan: The Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Primary Health Care Center continues to provide medical services to refugees residing in the Azraq Camp in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as part of humanitarian efforts to deliver comprehensive, high-quality primary healthcare.

The center also continually works to develop its services to meet the growing health needs of the camp's residents.The center is keen to enhance the level of healthcare services by organising various awareness programmes and activities, in addition to introducing new medical services that contribute to improving the health conditions of camp residents. The center also regularly hosts visiting physicians from different medical specialities to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services.

Statistics and figures

A statistical report issued by the center on the medical services provided during February 2026 revealed that the total number of patients who visited the various specialised clinics reached 3,993.

According to the report, the paediatric clinic received 992 children, while 424 women benefited from the services of the women's clinic. Meanwhile, the dental clinics treated 783 patients during the same period.

The report also noted that the center's pharmacy dispensed a total of 2,958 prescriptions during the month, as part of efforts to provide medications free of charge to patients and visitors.

Comprehensive medical services

The center offers a wide range of medical services through specialised clinics including paediatrics, gynaecology, general medicine, and dentistry, in addition to an emergency and ambulance department, a dedicated vaccination and immunisation unit, and a pharmacy that provides medications to patients at no cost.

The Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation continues to work on developing these healthcare services to ensure a rapid and effective response to the various medical conditions faced by refugees, in accordance with the highest medical standards.

The foundation also conducts regular field visits to the center to assess growing needs and provide the necessary medical specialities, helping ensure the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services that address most cases requiring specialised medical intervention.