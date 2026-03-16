Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Distributes 1,150 Food Baskets On Advent Of Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to support the local community and promote the spirit of social solidarity, the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation launched a charitable initiative marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, distributing 1,150 food baskets to beneficiaries. The baskets contained a variety of essential food items commonly used for the Ramadan table.

The initiative included the distribution of 800 food baskets to workers of Doha Municipality, and 350 baskets to workers affiliated with the Mechanical Equipment Department at the Ministry of Municipality in Doha. The initiative aimed to recognise their daily efforts in serving the community and to help ease their living burdens during the blessed month.

This initiative comes as part of a series of charitable and humanitarian programmes carried out annually by the foundation during Ramadan to support different segments of the local community and strengthen the values of solidarity and social cohesion. Through such initiatives, the foundation seeks to highlight humanitarian values of cooperation, as the holy month represents an important opportunity to reinforce these principles.