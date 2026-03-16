Zakat Affairs Department Funnelling Zakat Al-Fitr Contributions To Beneficiaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has embarked on implementing its annual plan to funnel Zakat Al-Fitr contributions to eligible recipients in a timely manner, according to the guidelines put out in Islamic Sharia, and ultimately to materialize the aims of this Islamic ritual: enriching the lives of the needy and bringing joy to their homes as Eid Al-Fitr approaches.

Director of the Zakat Affairs Department, Mal Allah Abdulrahman Al Jaber, underscored the importance of ensuring the timely distribution of Zakat Al-Fitr, consisting of the staple food items commonly used in the local community, following the Sunnah of the Prophet.

He clarified that the department prepares and packages these essential food items into dedicated food parcels for distribution to eligible families.

The department has set an integrated plan to ensure Zakat Al-Fitr reaches eligible recipients within the Sharia Zakat banks. The process begins by calculating the number of beneficiaries and verifying that they are indeed eligible, Al Jaber pointed out.

Al Jaber further explained that food parcels are then prepared based on precise criteria, ahead of the distribution process, which is carried out by onsite work teams to ensure these items reach recipients before Eid prayer, in realization of the Sharia aim of this blessed ritual.

He underlined that the department gives the distribution process overriding priority to safeguard beneficiaries' dignity and achieve justice in delivering Zakat to these segments.

Work teams are undertaking constant efforts throughout these blessed days to ensure the distribution process is accomplished according to the highest standards of organization and accuracy, delivering parcels to homes in collaboration with professional delivery companies, Al Jaber noted.

Al Jaber recalled that delivering these parcels directly and confidentially ensures beneficiaries' comfort, protects their privacy, and simultaneously enhances distribution efficiency and speed.

He called for paying Zakat Al-Fitr through the department, noting that there are multiple easy channels to do so, whether through ubiquitous collectors deployed to shopping malls and various areas nationwide, or via the department's website and application, to facilitate the performance of this prescribed ritual and funnel it to eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner according to Islamic Sharia.