Coinshares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK Securities Sharing Of Staking Rewards
|Specified Class
|ISIN
|Management Fee
|Old Staking Reward
|New Staking Reward
|CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK
|SE0025010838
|Reduced to 0% p.a.
|5% p.a.
|2.5% p.a.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 12 March 2026.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ)
Artillerigatan 6,
114 51 Stockholm
Sweden
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment