OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

16 March 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares The Company announces that, for the period from 09 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 718,201 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





09 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,169 57,183 23,802 9,354 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 568.50p 568.50p 568.50p 568.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 550.00p 550.00p 550.00p 550.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 563.63p 563.59p 563.61p 563.67p







10 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 45,937 38,406 15,998 6,337 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 588.50p 588.0000p 588.50p 588.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 577.00p 577.00p 576.50p 576.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 581.15p 581.13p 581.12p 581.22p







11 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 69,415

55,527 23,456 9,055 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 578.50p 578.00p 578.00p 578.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.00p 569.50p 570.00p 571.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 573.42p 573.57p 573.45p 573.50p







12 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 62,173 49,913 20,967 7,672 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 574.50p 574.50p 574.50p 574.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 565.00p 565.00p 565.00p 565.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 569.64p 569.72p 569.67p 569.67p







13 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,419 54,908 23,068 8,442 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.50p 570.50p 570.50p 570.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.00p 556.00p 557.50p 560.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 566.96p 567.00p 567.08p 567.08p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 351,850,774 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 351,850,774.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

2026.03.13_OSBG Buyback Fills