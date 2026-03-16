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OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-03-16 03:02:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
16 March 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 09 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 718,201 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


09 March 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,169 57,183 23,802 9,354
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 568.50p 568.50p 568.50p 568.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 550.00p 550.00p 550.00p 550.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 563.63p 563.59p 563.61p 563.67p



10 March 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 45,937 38,406 15,998 6,337
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 588.50p 588.0000p 588.50p 588.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 577.00p 577.00p 576.50p 576.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 581.15p 581.13p 581.12p 581.22p



11 March 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 69,415
 55,527 23,456 9,055
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 578.50p 578.00p 578.00p 578.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.00p 569.50p 570.00p 571.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 573.42p 573.57p 573.45p 573.50p



12 March 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 62,173 49,913 20,967 7,672
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 574.50p 574.50p 574.50p 574.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 565.00p 565.00p 565.00p 565.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 569.64p 569.72p 569.67p 569.67p



13 March 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,419 54,908 23,068 8,442
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.50p 570.50p 570.50p 570.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.00p 556.00p 557.50p 560.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 566.96p 567.00p 567.08p 567.08p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 351,850,774 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 351,850,774.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

  • 2026.03.13_OSBG Buyback Fills

MENAFN16032026004107003653ID1110864956



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