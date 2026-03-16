MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Google's AI-generated search summaries, called AI Overviews, now appear on more than 13% of all Google searches. For local businesses that depend on organic search traffic to generate leads, the impact is severe. Recent studies show that top-ranking pages lose up to 58% of their clicks when an AI Overview appears above them, and the trend is accelerating.

Jack, founder of Athens Marketing, a Dallas-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, web design, and paid search, says most local business owners have no idea this shift is happening.

“Small business owners call us every week saying their phone stopped ringing, but they can't figure out why,” said Jack.“Their website still ranks on page one. Their Google Business Profile looks fine. But Google is now answering the customer's question before they ever click through to a website. The lead never arrives.”

The Problem: AI Is Absorbing Local Search Traffic

When someone searches for a service provider, Google's AI now pulls together a summary from multiple sources and displays it at the top of the results page. The searcher gets an answer without ever visiting a business website. This is called a“zero-click search,” and it's growing fast.

According to research from Ahrefs, published in February 2026, the presence of an AI Overview now correlates with a 58% lower click-through rate for the top-ranking page. Seer Interactive's analysis across 42 organizations found organic CTR dropped from 1.76% to 0.61% on queries where AI Overviews appeared. Paid ad clicks took an even bigger hit, falling 68%.

AI Overviews now appear on 35% to 46% of local business-related queries, covering industries from home services and pest control to legal and medical practices.

What This Means for Local Businesses in Dallas and Beyond

“This isn't a future problem. It's happening now,” Jack said.“I manage SEO campaigns across dozens of local markets, from home services and pest control to precious metals dealers and legal practices. The businesses that adapted early are holding their lead volume. The ones that ignored this are watching their pipelines dry up.”

Jack points to several factors that make local businesses especially exposed. Most small business websites rely on informational content like“how-to” articles and FAQ pages to attract search traffic. These are the exact types of queries that AI Overviews target. Meanwhile, many local businesses depend on a single traffic source: Google organic search. When that channel shrinks, there's no backup.

How Athens Marketing Is Helping Clients Adapt

Athens Marketing has developed a multi-channel approach designed specifically for the AI search era. The agency's strategy centers on several areas that Jack says separate businesses that grow from those that stall.

First, the agency builds content designed to earn AI citations rather than just organic rankings. Research shows that brands cited inside AI Overviews earn 35% more organic clicks and 91% more paid clicks than brands that aren't cited.

Second, Athens Marketing strengthens each client's Google Business Profile, review presence, and local directory accuracy. AI systems cross-reference a business's information across multiple platforms before surfacing recommendations. Inconsistent data means lower visibility.

Third, the agency focuses on conversion optimization. If fewer visitors reach a website, each visit needs to count. Athens Marketing redesigns sites for speed, clarity, and direct calls to action that turn traffic into phone calls and form submissions.

Fourth, the agency helps clients diversify beyond Google organic search through targeted Google Ads campaigns and localized content strategies across multiple web properties.

“The businesses winning right now are the ones that stopped treating SEO like a set-it-and-forget-it project,” Jack said.“Search has changed more in the last 12 months than it did in the previous five years. You either adapt your strategy or you lose market share to competitors who did.”

About Athens Marketing

Athens Marketing is a Dallas-based digital marketing agency that specializes in SEO, web design, and Google Ads management for local businesses across the United States. Founded by Jack, a practitioner who ranks his own properties across multiple industries, Athens Marketing brings a results-driven approach grounded in real-world performance, not theory. The agency serves clients in home services, legal, medical, precious metals, insurance, and other local verticals.